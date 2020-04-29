The most affordable apartments for rent in Flagami, Miami

Flagami requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end pricing on a rental in Flagami look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in Flagami via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3060 N.W. 19th Terrace

Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom address, located at 3060 N.W. 19th Terrace, is 2.5% less than the $1,231/month median rent for a one bedroom in Flagami.

When it comes to building amenities, expect outdoor space and assigned parking; in the unit, the listing promises a renovated kitchen and central air conditioning. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

6820 W. Flagler St.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 6820 W. Flagler St., is also also listed for $1,200/month.

You can expect a balcony in the unit. Building amenities include on-site laundry and a business center. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

3420 N.W. Third St.

Here's a studio apartment at 3420 N.W. Third St., which is going for $1,200/month.

The building features assigned parking. The unit also comes with a renovated kitchen. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

5050 N.W. Seventh St.

Finally, there's this condo with one bedroom and one bathroom at 5050 N.W. Seventh St., listed at $1,200/month.

Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The building offers a swimming pool. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

