Budget apartments for rent in North Ponce de Leon, Miami

Need a budget-friendly new spot? Though apartment hunting can be challenging, don't despair just yet — there are deals to be had. So what does an affordable rent on a rental in North Ponce de Leon look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

According to Walk Score, the neighborhood is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $1,600, compared to a $1,750 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in North Ponce de Leon via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide offers an overview of what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Read on for the cheapest listings available right now. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1014 Salzedo St.

Listed at $1,200/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, located at 1014 Salzedo St., is 25% less than the $1,600/month median rent for a one-bedroom in North Ponce de Leon.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, secured entry, garage parking and a resident lounge. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

19 Sidonia Ave.

This studio apartment, situated at 19 Sidonia Ave., is also listed for $1,200/month for its 250 square feet.

The apartment has stainless steel appliances, a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

236 Madeira Ave.

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 236 Madeira Ave., which, at 765 square feet, is going for $1,200/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a business center. Pets are not welcome.

1218 Salzedo St.

Then there's this 480-square-foot space with one bedroom and one bathroom at 1218 Salzedo St., listed at $1,300/month.

The residence includes a ceiling fan and a dishwasher. Pets are not permitted. The building offers secured entry, on-site laundry and a business center. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

