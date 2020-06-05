Budget apartments for rent in South-West Coconut Grove, Miami

South-West Coconut Grove is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options, according to Walk Score's rating system.

So what does the low-end rent on a rental in South-West Coconut Grove look like these days — and what might you get for your money?

We took a look at local listings in South-West Coconut Grove via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to find out what budget-minded apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3775 S. Le Jeune Road

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,600/month, this studio apartment, located at 3775 S. Le Jeune Road, is 27.3% less than the $2,200/month median rent for a studio in South-West Coconut Grove.

In the unit, which comes furnished, look for a renovated kitchen. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

3151 New York St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 3151 New York St., which is going for $3,500/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to find stainless steel appliances and a balcony in the unit. Cats and dogs are not allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the full listing here.)

3375 Percival Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then there's this 1,848-square-foot living space with three bedrooms and 1 1/2 bathrooms at 3375 Percival Ave., also listed at $3,500/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a balcony and a renovated kitchen. This rental is dog-friendly. Amenities offered in the building include outdoor space and garage parking. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(See the listing here.)

3775 Kumquat Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Lastly, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3775 Kumquat Ave., listed at $3,600/month.

The building offers outdoor space. You can also expect to see a renovated kitchen and central air conditioning in the apartment. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

(Here's the listing.)

