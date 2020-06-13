The most affordable apartments for rent in Downtown, Miami

Apartment hunting on a budget can be frustrating. So what does a cheap price on a rental in Downtown look like these days — and what might you get for the price?

Per Walk Score ratings, the neighborhood has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and offers limited transit options. It also features median rents for a one-bedroom that hover around $1,866, compared to a $1,750 one-bedroom median for Miami as a whole.

A look at local listings in Downtown via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide yields a look at what price-conscious apartment seekers can expect to find in this Miami neighborhood.

Take a look at the cheapest listings available right now, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

126 Biscayne Blvd.

Listed at $1,050/month, this studio apartment, located at 126 Biscayne Blvd., is 37.5% less than the $1,681/month median rent for a studio in Downtown.

You'll find a balcony and air conditioning in the unit. Cats and dogs are not allowed.

(See the complete listing here.)

1717 N. Bayshore Drive

Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo at 1717 N. Bayshore Drive, which, at 1,066 square feet, is going for $1,700/month.

The building features a gym and a door person. In the unit, which comes furnished, look for a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the full listing here.)

555 NE 15th St.

Then there's this 800-square-foot apartment with one bedroom and 1 1/2 bathrooms at 555 NE 15th St., listed at $1,700/month.

You'll see hardwood flooring in the apartment. Pets are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(See the listing here.)

300 S. Biscayne Blvd.

This one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo, situated at 300 S. Biscayne Blvd., is listed for $1,750/month.

Expect to see stainless steel appliances in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a gym. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the listing here.)

151 SE First St.

And here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 151 SE First St., which, with 609 square feet, is going for $1,750/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and a roof deck. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the listing here.)

