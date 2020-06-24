What apartments will $1,600 rent you in Flagami, today?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Flagami?

According to Walk Score, this Miami neighborhood is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options. Data from rental site Zumper shows that the median rent for a one bedroom in Flagami is currently hovering around $1,250.

So, what might you expect to find if you've got $1,600/month earmarked for your rent? Read on for a roundup of the latest rental offerings, via Zumper and Apartment Guide. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2475 N.W. 16th Street Road

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 2475 N.W. 16th Street Road. It's listed for $1,550/month for its 793 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a fitness center and assigned parking. The apartment also features in-unit laundry and a balcony. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

(See the complete listing here.)

5375 N.W. Seventh St.

Photo: Zumper

Next, here's a 400-square-foot studio apartment at 5375 N.W. Seventh St. that's going for $1,554/month.

You can expect to find in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, expect a fitness center, a roof deck and assigned parking. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are permitted here.

(See the full listing here.)

6320 S.W. Eighth St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,555/month, this studio condo is located at 6320 S.W. Eighth St.

Animal lovers: Inquire with management about the building's pet policy. Look out for a rent special.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1861 N.W. South River Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Then, check out this 670-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 1861 N.W. South River Drive. It's also listed for $1,600/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, rejoice: Cats and dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4677 N.W. Ninth St.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, located at 4677 N.W. Ninth St., here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $1,600/month.

In the unit, expect to see granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. Pets are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

(See the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.