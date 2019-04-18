2624 NE 22nd Ave., Lighthouse Point

5 bedroom/5.1 bath

5303 sq. ft.

Waterfront/ocean access

This waterfront estate in Lighthouse Point features tumbled marble floors, high ceilings, impact windows and doors, an elevator and a three-car garage. Built in 2007, it has been impeccably maintained.

The oversized kitchen boasts beautiful granite countertops, Thermador appliances and a gas range. In the living room you'll find a gas fireplace, a wet bar for social gatherings and big windows that offer lovely views up the canal.

The master suite has a jetted tub, his/hers walk-in closets, separate vanities and two water closets. The home audio system can be independently controlled from each room.

The waterfront pool deck is paved with coral and includes a pool, hot tub and built-in barbecue area.

Step down to the private dock, which is made of composite decking to withstand the elements. You have 56 feet of waterfront on the canal. There are no fixed bridges to the Intracoastal and you're located just minutes from Hillsboro Inlet.

The home also has a generator, security cameras and the four A/C units are only two years old. This property is remarkable!

For more information, please visit 2624LHP.com.

