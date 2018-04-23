3999 NW 89th Way, Cooper City

5 bed / 2.5 bath / Pool

3410 sq.ft.

Asking Price: $649,000

This waterfront home is located in Cooper City's Diamond Head community and offers panoramic views of the neighborhood lake.

The home has been fully renovated and has majestic 14-foot ceilings with crown molding and marble and wood floors. It features a split floor plan with a separate master bedroom/bathroom area. The house boasts built-in cabinets, a large kitchen with a center island and separate breakfast nook and formal dining area. It also has 2 A/C units to conserve electric.

The heated pool and hot tub are the centerpiece of the outdoor living space which includes a spacious paver deck for entertaining. The house is wired for surround sound, exterior lighting and has a built-in security system.

Cooper City is widely known for its excellent schools, community parks, golf, shopping and its close proximity to shopping.

For more information, contact Roger at (754) 581-2678 or click here.

