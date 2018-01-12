432 Holly Lane, Plantation

6 bed/5 full baths/2 half baths

6515 sq.ft.

1+ acres corner lot

Asking price: $1.395 million

This modern Mediterranean estate is impressively sited on a spacious corner property lined with manicured hedges and landscaped with beautiful foliage on lush lawns.

More Real Estate Headlines

The sweeping, gated backyard is designed as a resort-like oasis centered on a garden terrace where relaxing lounge areas surround the L-shaped pool lined with arcing fountains.

A dining loggia with summer kitchen completes this exceptional outdoor entertainment space.

For more information on this week's Hot Properties and other listings, contact Roger here.

Copyright 2018 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.