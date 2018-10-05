4th-highest all-time luxury home recently sold at St. Andrews Country Club

The six-bedroom home at 17308 Whitehaven Drive recently sold for more than $5.8 million.

BOCA RATON, Fla. - Exquisite doesn't quite do it justice when describing the most recent luxury home to be sold at the exclusive St. Andrews Country Club in Boca Raton.

The six-bedroom, 15,144-square-foot house at 17308 Whitehaven Drive recently sold for more than $5.8 million, becoming the fourth-highest all-time luxury residence sold at the private golf club, according to real estate agent Steven Seigel of the Luxury Team.

This lakefront estate earned its luxury label -- and price tag -- by virtue of its impressive amenities, including a custom-designed movie theater, billiard room, infinity pool in a resort-style oasis, and an outdoor living room and garden terrace.

"We were able to negotiate an amazing deal on behalf of our buyers for one of the largest homes and best lots in St. Andrews," Seigel said. "With the help of my team, the clients were able to see the potential in this property where other buyers couldn't because of the very specific style the previous owners had chosen for the home."

Seigel said it is the second-highest home sale at St. Andrews Country Club in the last 10 years.

