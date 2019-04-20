844 Tyler St., Hollywood

3 bedroom/2.5 bath
1722 sq. ft.
Walk to the beach from this tastefully reimagined pool home!
This beautifully renovated property is located on historical Tyler Street in Hollywood Lakes, just a short walk to Hollywood Beach and the Hollywood Marina. Move-in ready. Features large format tile flooring in the living areas and new wood-look tile in the bedrooms.
The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All of the interior doors are new and there's space for a small office. But the main selling point is the covered patio and screened-in pool area just off the main living room.
Open the French doors to the outside and you'll add 1100 square feet to your living/entertaining space.
All of the windows and doors are protected with hurricane rated shutters. You'll also find an extra long driveway and a one car garage in back off the alley.
This is South Florida living at its finest. Learn more at www.844Tyler.com.
Copyright 2019 by WPLG Local10.com - All rights reserved.