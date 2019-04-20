844 Tyler St., Hollywood

3 bedroom/2.5 bath

1722 sq. ft.

Walk to the beach from this tastefully reimagined pool home!

This beautifully renovated property is located on historical Tyler Street in Hollywood Lakes, just a short walk to Hollywood Beach and the Hollywood Marina. Move-in ready. Features large format tile flooring in the living areas and new wood-look tile in the bedrooms.

The kitchen has beautiful granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances. All of the interior doors are new and there's space for a small office. But the main selling point is the covered patio and screened-in pool area just off the main living room.

Open the French doors to the outside and you'll add 1100 square feet to your living/entertaining space.

All of the windows and doors are protected with hurricane rated shutters. You'll also find an extra long driveway and a one car garage in back off the alley.

This is South Florida living at its finest. Learn more at www.844Tyler.com.

