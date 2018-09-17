Real Estate

850 N 10th Ave., Hollywood

2 bed/2 bath/Family room

1610 sq.ft.

Corner lot

3 covered parking spots

Great home, even better location. This two-bedroom/two-bathroom with a family room/den/office is now available in east Hollywood. 

Located two blocks from North Lake and just up the street from Holland Park. 

Ample parking with two carport spaces and a one-car garage. 

Hurricane impact windows and doors. Newer A/C and roof. Freestanding hot tub included and there's room for a pool. 

You'll love living in Hollywood Lakes, a family friendly neighborhood nestled between the excitement in downtown Hollywood and beautiful Hollywood Beach. 

For more information visit: www.850N10thAve.com.

