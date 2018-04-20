900 River Reach Drive #311, Fort Lauderdale

1 Bed / 1 Bath

784 sq.ft.

Asking price $175,000

This one-bedroom unit at the River Reach condos in Fort Lauderdale is for sale.

All updated and perfectly located in downtown Fort Lauderdale, River Reach is a mile from I-95 and Las Olas, three miles to Fort Lauderdale Beach and a cheap Uber ride to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

The complex has three swimming pools, assigned parking and a gym.

River Reach offers boat dockage at an incredible price and will allow up to a 50-foot boat. River Reach is a private island community with 24-hour security and a guard gate.

For more information, contact Roger at (754) 581-2678 or click here.

