Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

710 S.W. 10th St. (Little Havana)

Here's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 710 S.W. 10th St. It's listed for $1,075/month.

Assigned parking is listed as a building amenity. The unit also has a renovated kitchen. Pets are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

177 N.E. 50th St. (Little Haiti)

Next, here's a 575-square-foot studio apartment at 177 N.E. 50th St. that's going for $1,100/month.

Look for a renovated kitchen, high ceilings and hardwood floors in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and on-site management. Animals are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

890 N.W. 45th Ave. (Flagami)

Finally, located at 890 N.W. 45th Ave., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's also listed for $1,100/month.

The unit comes with granite countertops, air conditioning and a walk-in closet. Cats and dogs are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

