Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $1,200/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

121 N.E. 80th Terrace (Little Haiti)

Listed at $1,125/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 121 N.E. 80th Terrace.

The apartment comes with a ceiling fan. Cats and dogs are not permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

430 N.W. Seventh St. (Overtown)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 430 N.W. Seventh St. that's going for $1,150/month.

Look for central air conditioning in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $75 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

2890 Virginia St.

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 2890 Virginia St. It's listed for $1,200/month for its 350 square feet.

The unit comes with a renovated kitchen. The building has on-site laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

