Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

East 80th Street

Listed at $1,325/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at East 80th Street.

The unit comes with a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. The building boasts on-site laundry. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

Northwest Seventh Avenue (Allapattah)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Northwest Seventh Avenue. It's listed for $1,337/month.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to find a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

1430 S.W. First St. (Little Havana)

Here's a 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 1430 S.W. First St. that's going for $1,350/month.

The residence offers in-unit laundry, granite countertops, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking. Cats and dogs are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

Northeast Bayshore Court

Next, check out this 805-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at Northeast Bayshore Court. It's also listed for $1,350/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and on-site laundry. The listing also promises a balcony and a renovated kitchen in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

624 S.W. First St. (Little Havana)

Located at 624 S.W. First St., here's a 600-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,350/month.

The unit offers in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a balcony. The building has assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee and a $100 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

