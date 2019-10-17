Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

East 80th Street

Listed at $1,325/month, this 700-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at East 80th Street.

In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building features on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

Northwest Seventh Avenue (Allapattah)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at Northwest Seventh Avenue. It's listed for $1,337/month.

The building boasts garage parking. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet, hardwood floors and in-unit laundry in the unit. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

624 S.W. First St. (Little Havana)

Finally, check out this 625-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit that's located at 624 S.W. First St. It's listed for $1,350/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. The residence also has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.