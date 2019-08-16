Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $1,500/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1756 N. Bayshore Drive

Listed at $1,409/month, this 440-square-foot studio apartment is located at 1756 N. Bayshore Drive.

The unit has a dishwasher, hardwood floors and a walk-in closet. The building offers assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1036 N.W. 11th Ave. (Overtown)

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 1036 N.W. 11th Ave. It's listed for $1,410/month for its 558 square feet.

The building features a gym and assigned parking. The apartment also has a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

224 S. W. 12th St. (Brickell)

Here's a 531-square-foot studio apartment at 224 S. W. 12th St. that's going for $1,415/month.

You can expect to see a walk-in closet in the furnished apartment. The building has on-site laundry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2950 S.W. Third Ave. (Coral Way)

Listed at $1,450/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo is located at 2950 S.W. Third Ave.

The building offers garage parking. You can also expect to see a balcony in the unit. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

452 S.W. 10th St. (Little Havana)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 452 S.W. 10th St. It's also listed for $1,450/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Miami.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.