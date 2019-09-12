Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1756 N. Bayshore Drive

Listed for $1,429/month for its 440 square feet there's this studio apartment located at 1756 N. Bayshore Drive.

The building features assigned parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the residence. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(See the complete listing here.)

2890 Virginia St.

Here's a 900-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2890 Virginia St. that's going for $1,450/month.

In the residence, expect to see a renovated kitchen. The building has assigned parking and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

1036 N.W. 11th Ave. (Overtown)

Located at 1036 N.W. 11th Ave., here's a 558-square-foot studio apartment that's also listed for $1,450/month.

The unit offers a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building features assigned parking and a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

425 N.E. 82nd St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 425 N.E. 82nd St. It's listed for $1,450/month.

In the unit, expect to see central heating. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and outdoor space. Animals are not welcome. The listing specifies a $100 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

576 N.E. 63rd St.

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 576 N.E. 63rd St. that's going for $1,450/month.

The building has on-site laundry and assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $100 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Miami.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.