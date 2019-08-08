Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami if you've got up to $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5147 N.W. Fifth Ave. (Little Haiti)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 5147 N.W. Fifth Ave. It's listed for $1,510/month.

The building has assigned parking, outdoor space and secured entry. You can also expect to find a ceiling fan and air conditioning in the furnished apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

795 N.E. Bayshore Court

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 795 N.E. Bayshore Court that's going for $1,525/month.

The apartment comes furnished and offers in-unit laundry, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

724 N.E. 85th St.

Next, check out this 752-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 724 N.E. 85th St. It's also listed for $1,525/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym, secured entry and assigned parking. You can also expect to find hardwood flooring in the apartment. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

420 N.E. 24th St.

Located at 420 N.E. 24th St., here's a studio apartment that's listed for $1,529/month.

The unit features in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building has a gym and assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1756 N. Bayshore Drive

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit located at 1756 N. Bayshore Drive. It's listed for $1,540/month for its 708 square feet.

You can expect to see a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the residence. The building has assigned parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

