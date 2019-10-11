Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5375 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Listed at $1,514/month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 5375 N.W. Seventh St.

In the residence, you can expect in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a gym and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $500 pet deposit.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

724 N.E. 85th St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 724 N.E. 85th St. It's listed for $1,524/month for its 618 square feet.

The building features on-site laundry and assigned parking. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

1902 S.W. Eighth St. (Little Havana)

Located at 1902 S.W. Eighth St., here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,540/month.

The unit comes furnished and offers a balcony and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

576 N.E. 70th St.

Listed at $1,545/month, this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 576 N.E. 70th St.

Building amenities include secured entry and assigned parking. You can also expect in-unit laundry and granite countertops in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is very walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

224 S. W. 12th St. (Brickell)

Here's a 531-square-foot studio apartment at 224 S. W. 12th St. that's going for $1,550/month.

The building offers garage parking and on-site laundry. In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll see a walk-in closet and a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.