Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,600 get you?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Miami if you've got up to $1,600/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5375 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Listed at $1,514/month, this 400-square-foot studio apartment is located at 5375 N.W. Seventh St.

In the residence, you can expect a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building has a gym. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

724 N.E. 85th St.

Here's a 618-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 724 N.E. 85th St. that's going for $1,524/month.

The unit includes hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry and assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1902 S.W. Eighth St. (Little Havana)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence situated at 1902 S.W. Eighth St. It's listed for $1,540/month.

Look for a balcony in the furnished residence. The building boasts a business center. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

576 N.E. 70th St.

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 576 N.E. 70th St. that's going for $1,545/month.

The building offers secured entry and assigned parking. The unit also features in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

