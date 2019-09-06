Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

252 N.W. 25th St.

Listed at $1,616/month, this 437-square-foot studio apartment is located at 252 N.W. 25th St.

The apartment offers in-unit laundry. The building boasts a gym and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

898 N.W. 7th Street Road (Overtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 898 N.W. 7th Street Road. It's listed for $1,620/month.

In the unit, you can expect a walk-in closet, stainless steel appliances and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

2601 N.W. 16 Street Road (Flagami)

Next, check out this 715-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 2601 N.W. 16 Street Road. It's listed for $1,625/month.

The building offers a gym and secured entry. The apartment also includes a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $250 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

1150 N.W. 11th Street Road (Overtown)

Listed at $1,630/month, this 674-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 1150 N.W. 11th Street Road.

When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and assigned parking. You can also expect to find in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the residence. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

