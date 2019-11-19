Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of up to $1,700/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

898 N.W. 7th Street Road (Overtown)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 898 N.W. 7th Street Road that's going for $1,620/month.

In the apartment, expect to find in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

5311 N.W. Third St. (Alameda - West Flagler)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 5311 N.W. Third St. It's listed for $1,625/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate outdoor space and assigned parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

Northeast 25th Street and Biscayne Boulevard

Located at Northeast 25th Street and Biscayne Boulevard, here's a 500-square-foot studio apartment that's listed for $1,639/month.

In the apartment, you'll see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, expect a gym and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

