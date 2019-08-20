Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $1,800/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1035 N.W. 10th Ave. (Overtown)

Listed at $1,710/month, this studio apartment is located at 1035 N.W. 10th Ave.

The residence has a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry. When it comes to building amenities, expect assigned parking. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

250 N.E. 32nd St.

Next, there's this studio apartment over at 250 N.E. 32nd St. It's listed for $1,720/month.

When it comes to building amenities, you can expect assigned parking. In the residence, look for in-unit laundry, a balcony and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this spot.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1390 N.W. 14th Ave. (Allapattah)

Then, check out this 805-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 1390 N.W. 14th Ave. It's listed for $1,725/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym and assigned parking. The apartment also has a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1245 S.W. Second Ave. (Brickell)

Listed at $1,727/month, this studio apartment is located at 1245 S.W. Second Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

Northwest Seventh Street and Northwest 57th Avenue (Liberty City)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at Northwest Seventh Street and Northwest 57th Avenue. It's listed for $1,730/month for its 801 square feet.

You can expect to see a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the apartment. Garage parking is listed as a building amenity. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

