Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2701 Biscayne Blvd.

Listed at $1,803/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2701 Biscayne Blvd.

In the unit, you can anticipate air conditioning, a walk-in closet and high ceilings. The building features garage parking and a swimming pool. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is very walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Northwest Seventh Avenue (Allapattah)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at Northwest Seventh Avenue. It's listed for $1,811/month.

The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. The listing also promises in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. Animals are welcome.

Walk Score indicates that this location is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

133 N.E. 36th St.

Here's a 560-square-foot studio apartment at 133 N.E. 36th St. that's going for $1,814/month.

The unit comes with a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Expect a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3301 N.E. First Ave.

Next, check out this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 3301 N.E. First Ave. It's listed for $1,820/month.

Building amenities include garage parking, a gym and a swimming pool. The listing also promises in-unit laundry in the condo. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1750 N. Bayshore Drive

Listed at $1,825/month, this 791-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 1750 N. Bayshore Drive.

The building boasts a gym. In the residence, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Miami.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline