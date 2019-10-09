Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $1,900/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2701 Biscayne Blvd.

Listed at $1,803/month, this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 2701 Biscayne Blvd.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building offers garage parking and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

Northwest Seventh Avenue (Allapattah)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at Northwest Seventh Avenue. It's listed for $1,811/month.

In the unit, you'll find a balcony, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

1900 S.W. Eighth St. (Little Havana)

Here's a 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 1900 S.W. Eighth St. that's going for $1,819/month.

The unit has stainless steel appliances and a dishwasher. The building boasts a swimming pool and a gym. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is bikeable and has good transit options.

1760 N.W. Seventh St. (Little Havana)

Listed at $1,825/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 1760 N.W. Seventh St.

Amenities offered in the building include concierge service. The apartment has a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 deposit.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

