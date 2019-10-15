Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Miami with a budget of up to $2,000/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2701 Biscayne Blvd.

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 2701 Biscayne Blvd. It's listed for $1,919/month.

The building features garage parking and a resident lounge. You can also expect hardwood flooring, quartz countertops and in-unit laundry in the unit. Pets are not permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

698 N. E. First Ave. (Downtown)

Here's a 603-square-foot studio apartment at 698 N. E. First Ave. that's going for $1,920/month.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

185 N. E. 29th St.

Located at 185 N. E. 29th St., here's a 731-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,929/month.

In the apartment, expect to see a balcony and a walk-in closet. The building boasts a gym. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Listed at $1,934/month, this 773-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 3760 Bird Road.

The listing promises in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

222 S.W. 12th St. (Brickell)

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence located at 222 S.W. 12th St. It's listed for $1,940/month.

In the residence, the listing promises a deck. The building has a resident lounge and bike parking. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

