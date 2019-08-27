Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

455 N.E. 24th St.

Listed at $2,025/month, this 662-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence is located at 455 N.E. 24th St.

The unit offers high ceilings and quartz countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a rooftop deck. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

201 S.E. Second Ave. (Downtown)

Next, check out this 808-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 201 S.E. Second Ave. It's listed for $2,035/month.

The building features garage parking. The residence also includes carpeted floors and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

3635 N.E. First Ave.

Located at 3635 N.E. First Ave., here's a 695-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $2,047/month.

The residence comes with carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers many nearby public transportation options.

1444 N.W. 14th Ave. (Allapattah)

Listed at $2,049/month, this 1,000-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom residence is located at 1444 N.W. 14th Ave.

The building offers a gym. The residence also comes with a balcony and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, rejoice: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

