Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Northeast 32nd Street

Here's a 754-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at Northeast 32nd Street that's going for $2,022/month.

In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry. The building offers a gym, garage parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is friendly for those on foot, is fairly bikeable and has good transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

180 N.E. 29th St.

Next, listed at $2,049/month, this 766-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit is located at 180 N.E. 29th St.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking. The listing also promises a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

455 N.E. 24th St.

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot located at 455 N.E. 24th St. It's listed for $2,050/month for its 662 square feet.

In the unit, you can expect quartz countertops and high ceilings. The building features a roof deck. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Miami.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.