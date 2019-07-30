Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Miami if you've got $2,200/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

Southeast Third Street (Downtown)

Listed at $2,103/month, this 793-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at Southeast Third Street.

The unit has a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Animals are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3690 S.W. Ninth Terrace (Alameda - West Flagler)

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 3690 S.W. Ninth Terrace that's going for $2,110/month.

In the residence, expect to see in-unit laundry, a balcony, air conditioning and a dishwasher. The building boasts a business center and assigned parking. Dogs are welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is quite walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3401 N.E. First Ave.

Next, check out this 683-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 3401 N.E. First Ave. It's listed for $2,125/month.

The building features a business center, outdoor space and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find a deck in the unit. Attention, dog owners: Fido is welcome here.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3250 Grand Ave. (South-West Coconut Grove)

Located at 3250 Grand Ave., here's an 875-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $2,130/month.

The unit offers a balcony and both central heating and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate additional storage space, an elevator and a swimming pool. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3635 N.E. First Ave.

Here's a 765-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 3635 N.E. First Ave. that's going for $2,148/month.

The residence has in-unit laundry, carpeted floors, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for animal lovers: Both dogs and cats are welcome here. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Miami.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.

2019 Hoodline