Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami with a budget of up to $2,200/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

180 N.E. 29th St.

Listed at $2,110/month, this 731-square-foot studio apartment is located at 180 N.E. 29th St.

The unit, which comes furnished, includes a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are welcome. The listing specifies a $900 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

455 N.E. 24th St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode over at 455 N.E. 24th St. It's also listed for $2,110/month for its 662 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a roof deck. The unit also features quartz countertops and high ceilings. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Then, here's a 754-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode at 3760 Bird Road that's going for $2,115/month.

The residence offers a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and stainless steel appliances. The building boasts garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

151 S.E. First St. (Downtown)

Finally, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 151 S.E. First St. that's going for $2,145/month.

Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and a gym. In the apartment, expect to find in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

