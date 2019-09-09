Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $2,300/month on rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5375 N.W. Seventh St. (Flagami)

Listed at $2,205/month, this 840-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 5375 N.W. Seventh St.

The apartment comes with in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 3760 Bird Road. It's listed for $2,214/month for its 987 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, you'll see a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

252 N.W. 25th St.

Here's a 742-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence at 252 N.W. 25th St. that's going for $2,220/month.

In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

698 N. E. First Ave. (Downtown)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 698 N. E. First Ave. It's listed for $2,245/month for its 685 square feet.

The listing promises in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the apartment. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

Southwest 13th Street (Brickell)

Finally, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at Southwest 13th Street that's going for $2,249/month.

The building offers secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Miami.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.