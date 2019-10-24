Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of up to $2,300/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

252 N.W. 25th St.

First, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 252 N.W. 25th St. It's listed for $2,220/month for its 754 square feet.

The building features secured entry and a gym. In the apartment, you'll see in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and has good transit options.

698 N. E. First Ave. (Downtown)

Here's a 679-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 698 N. E. First Ave. that's going for $2,225/month.

You can expect to see in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the residence. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1444 N.W. 14th Ave. (Allapattah)

Located at 1444 N.W. 14th Ave., here's a 1,148-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,239/month.

You can expect to find in-unit laundry and hardwood flooring in the residence. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

1160 N.W. 48th St. (Liberty City)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit located at 1160 N.W. 48th St. It's listed for $2,250/month for its 1,650 square feet.

You can expect to see a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry in the residence. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is moderately walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has good transit options.

