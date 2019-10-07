Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of up to $2,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

55 S.E. Sixth St. (Brickell)

Check out this 738-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 55 S.E. Sixth St. It's listed for $2,350/month.

The building offers a gym and garage parking. You can also expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the condo. Cats and dogs are not welcome.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

1170 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Located at 1170 N.W. 11th St., here's a 1,082-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $2,350/month.

In the apartment, expect to see in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym. Pet owners, rejoice: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

420 N.E. 24th St.

Then, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 420 N.E. 24th St. It's listed for $2,350/month for its 980 square feet.

Look for in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the unit. Building amenities include garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

3502 S.W. 26th St. (Coral Way)

And here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3502 S.W. 26th St. that's going for $2,350/month.

The building features outdoor space. The listing also promises a ceiling fan and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

