Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $2,500/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2263 S.W. 37th Ave. (Coral Way)

Listed at $2,410/month, this 1,014-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 2263 S.W. 37th Ave.

In the unit, you can expect carpeted floors, a walk-in closet, a balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building has a swimming pool. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3670 S.W. 22nd Terrace (Coral Way)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 3670 S.W. 22nd Terrace. It's listed for $2,420/month.

The building boasts a fitness center, assigned parking and a swimming pool. The listing also promises in-unit laundry, a balcony and a dishwasher in the unit. Dogs are allowed. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

125 N.E. 32nd St.

Next, check out this 808-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 125 N.E. 32nd St. It's listed for $2,430/month.

The listing promises a walk-in closet, a dishwasher, a balcony and in-unit laundry in the unit. Luckily for pet owners, both dogs and cats are allowed.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is extremely walkable, is bikeable and has good transit options.

987 S.W. 37th Ave. (Alameda - West Flagler)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot situated at 987 S.W. 37th Ave. It's listed for $2,445/month for its 930 square feet.

The residence includes air conditioning, in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Both cats and dogs are allowed.

Walk Score indicates that this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has some transit options.

234 N.E. Third St. (Downtown)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 234 N.E. Third St. that's going for $2,450/month.

The building has a fitness center, garage parking and a swimming pool. The unit comes furnished and has air conditioning and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

