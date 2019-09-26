Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $2,600/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

455 N.E. 24th St.

Listed at $2,505/month, this 1,128-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 455 N.E. 24th St.

In the unit, you can anticipate high ceilings and quartz countertops. The building offers a roof deck. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

159 N.E. Seventh St. (Downtown)



Located at 159 N.E. Seventh St., here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,520/month.

In the unit, expect to see in-unit laundry, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Listed at $2,522/month, this 1,093-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3760 Bird Road.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2263 S.W. 37th Ave. (Coral Way)

Here's a 1,033-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2263 S.W. 37th Ave. that's going for $2,550/month.

The building features garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll see a dishwasher, carpeted floors and in-unit laundry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and has some transit options.

