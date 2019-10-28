Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $2,600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

125 N.E. 32nd St.

Listed at $2,506/month, this 772-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 125 N.E. 32nd St.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building has a gym and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

Northwest Seventh Avenue (Allapattah)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at Northwest Seventh Avenue. It's listed for $2,511/month.

The building has garage parking. The unit also offers hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

159 N.E. Seventh St. (Downtown)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 159 N.E. Seventh St. that's going for $2,520/month.

The unit features stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

686 N.E. First Ave. (Downtown)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 686 N.E. First Ave. It's listed for $2,530/month.

The building has garage parking. The listing also promises a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher in the apartment. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

244 Biscayne Blvd. (Downtown)

Listed at $2,550/month, this 1,058-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 244 Biscayne Blvd.

The building boasts garage parking and a gym. In the unit, you can anticipate a balcony, a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

