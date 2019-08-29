Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $2,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

2875 N.E. Second Ave.

Listed at $2,605/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 2875 N.E. Second Ave.

The residence offers in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pets are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

255 S.W. 11th St. (Brickell)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 255 S.W. 11th St. It's listed for $2,700/month for its 1,031 square feet.

The building offers secured entry and assigned parking. You can also expect to see in-unit laundry and a fireplace in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

3880 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Here's a 1,063-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 3880 Bird Road that's going for $2,613/month.

Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

180 N.E. 29th St.

Located at 180 N.E. 29th St., here's a 1,209-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $2,635/month.

In the residence, you can expect to see a walk-in closet. The building offers assigned parking. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has good transit options.

Southeast Third Street (Downtown)

Listed at $2,648/month, this 1,129-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at Southeast Third Street.

The building has a gym and garage parking. The unit also has a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

