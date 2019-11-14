Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,700 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $2,700/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

125 N.E. 32nd St.

Listed at $2,607/month, this 813-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 125 N.E. 32nd St.

In the unit, you can anticipate in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building features a gym and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $500 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

Southeast Third Street (Downtown)

Next, check out this 1,129-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at Southeast Third Street. It's listed for $2,648/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and a gym. The apartment also has a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

701 Brickell Key Blvd. (Brickell)

Then, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo located at 701 Brickell Key Blvd. It's listed for $2,650/month.

In the condo, expect to see stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym, a business center and assigned parking. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1200 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Finally, here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 1200 Brickell Bay Drive that's also going for $2,650/month.

The building boasts a business center, a gym and garage parking. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

