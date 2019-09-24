Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Miami if you've got up to $2,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

125 N.E. 32nd St.

First, listed at $2,714/month, this 2,319-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 125 N.E. 32nd St.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

455 N.E. 24th St.

Then, here's a 1,109-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode at 455 N.E. 24th St. that's going for $2,745/month.

In the residence, expect to find high ceilings and quartz countertops. Building amenities include a roof deck. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

340 S.E. Third St. (Downtown)

Next, check out this 1,129-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 340 S.E. Third St. It's listed for $2,748/month.

The apartment includes hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Look out for a $500 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1900 N. Bayshore Drive

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo situated at 1900 N. Bayshore Drive. It's listed for $2,750/month for its 1,325 square feet.

In the condo, the listing promises a dishwasher and a balcony. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and a gym. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

