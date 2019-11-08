Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Miami if you've got up to $2,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

125 N.E. 32nd St.

Listed at $2,714/month, this 2,319-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 125 N.E. 32nd St.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building has a gym and garage parking. Pet owners, rejoice: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is relatively bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

729 N.W. Second St. (Little Havana)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 729 N.W. Second St. It's listed for $2,750/month for its 1,434 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym, secured entry and assigned parking. In the unit, the listing promises a walk-in closet and a balcony. Your furry friends are welcome on this property.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is quite walkable, is fairly bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

1300 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Lastly, located at 1300 Brickell Bay Drive, here's an 851-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom condo that's allisted for $2,750/month.

The condo offers a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and a gym. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

