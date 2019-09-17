Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami if you've got up to $2,900/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

240 N. W. 24th St.

Listed at $2,816/month, this 1,073-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 240 N. W. 24th St.

The apartment offers a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. Building amenities include a gym and assigned parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

1600 N.E. First Ave. (Downtown)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo situated at 1600 N.E. First Ave. It's listed for $2,850/month for its 1,110 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to see hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the condo. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

1925 N.E. Second Ave.

Next, check out this three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 1925 N.E. Second Ave. It's also listed for $2,850/month.

The building has assigned parking and a gym. In the condo, which comes furnished, you can expect a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

520 Brickell Key Drive (Brickell)

Located at 520 Brickell Key Drive, here's a 1,555-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $2,850/month.

In the unit, expect to find a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Building amenities include a gym, secured entry and assigned parking. This property is dog-friendly. Be prepared for a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and boasts excellent transit options.

801 S. Miami Ave. (Brickell)

Here's a 946-square-foot one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 801 S. Miami Ave. that's going for $2,850/month.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. The listing also promises a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

