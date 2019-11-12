Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $2,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $2,900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

3760 Bird Road (Coral Way)

Listed at $2,807/month, this 1,199-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3760 Bird Road.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

252 N.W. 25th St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 252 N.W. 25th St. It's also listed for $2,807/month for its 1,011 square feet.

The building features secured entry and a gym. The unit also has in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

500 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 500 Brickell Ave. It's listed for $2,850/month.

The building features a gym and garage parking. The unit also includes hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

520 Brickell Key Drive (Brickell)

Lastly, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 520 Brickell Key Drive. It's listed for $2,850/month for its 1,555 square feet.

The apartment comes with a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. The building has a gym, secured entry and assigned parking. The property is dog-friendly. The listing specifies a broker's fee equal to one month's rent.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is bikeable and has excellent transit.

