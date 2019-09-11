Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $3,000/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1100 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Here's a one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 1100 Brickell Bay Drive. It's listed for $2,687/month for its 1,209 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. The unit also comes with in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

987 S.W. 37th Ave. (Alameda - West Flagler)

Next, check out this 1,161-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's located at 987 S.W. 37th Ave. It's listed for $2,935/month.

The building offers a business center. In the residence, the listing promises a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet owners, you're in luck: Cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3880 N.E. Sixth Ave.

Located at 3880 N.E. Sixth Ave., here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's also listed for $2,935/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher, in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet in the residence. The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is friendly for those on foot, is bikeable and has good transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

252 N.W. 25th St.

Finally, there's this 1,073-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 252 N.W. 25th St. that's going for $2,953/month.

In the apartment, expect to see in-unit laundry. Building amenities include secured entry and a gym. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Miami.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.