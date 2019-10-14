Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami if you're on a budget of up to $3,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

698 N. E. First Ave. (Downtown)

First, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 698 N. E. First Ave. It's listed for $2,920/month for its 993 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, the listing promises in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

Southwest First Avenue (Brickell)

Here's a two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at Southwest First Avenue that's also going for $2,920/month.

Expect to see in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

31 S.E. Fifth St. (Brickell)

Listed at $2,950/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 31 S.E. Fifth St.

The building has garage parking. In the unit, you can expect a balcony. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

801 N. Venetian Drive (Biscayne Island)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo over at 801 N. Venetian Drive. It's listed for $2,975/month.

In the condo, you can expect in-unit laundry, a balcony and stainless steel appliances. The building has garage parking and a gym. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

