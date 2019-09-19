Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Miami if you don't want to spend more than $3,100/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1170 N.W. 11th St. (Overtown)

Listed at $3,020/month, this 1,541-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bath apartment is located at 1170 N.W. 11th St.

The apartment comes with in-unit laundry and a walk-in closet. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is quite walkable, is very bikeable and has good transit options.

340 S.E. Third St. (Downtown)

Next, check out this 1,324-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 340 S.E. Third St. It's listed for $3,045/month.

The building offers secured entry. The unit also includes a dishwasher, hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $500 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

1100 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Then, located at 1100 Brickell Bay Drive is this 1,142-square-foot one-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom apartment. It's listed for $3,080/month.

The unit features hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

55 S.E. Sixth St. (Brickell)

Listed at $3,100/month, this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 55 S.E. Sixth St.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, secured entry and assigned parking. The unit also includes a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pets are not permitted. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

2333 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

And here's a 2,100-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2333 Brickell Ave. that's also going for $3,100/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and a gym. You can also expect to find a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry in the apartment. Animals are not welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

