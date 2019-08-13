Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $3,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $3,600/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

1111 Brickell Bay Dr. (Brickell)

Listed at $3,522/month, this 1,644-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 1111 Brickell Bay Drive.

The residence comes with a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and secured entry. Both cats and dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is fairly bikeable and has excellent transit.

Northeast 21st St.

Next, there's this one-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at Northeast 21st Street. It's listed for $3,550/month.

The building offers a gym and garage parking. The listing also promises in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a balcony in the apartment. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

488 N.E. 18th St.

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit over at 488 N.E. 18th St. It's listed for $3,600/month for its 1,312 square feet.

In the residence, you can expect a balcony, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include assigned parking and a gym. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has excellent transit.

920 N.E. 73rd St.

Here's a 1,926-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom abode at 920 N.E. 73rd St. that's going for $3,600/month.

The building features garage parking, outdoor space and secured entry. The residence also has a fireplace and a walk-in closet. Pets are not welcome.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

