Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $4,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami with a budget of up to $4,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

340 S.E. Third St. (Downtown)

First, listed at $3,901/month, this 1,410-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 340 S.E. Third St.

In the apartment, you can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood floors and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking, a gym and secured entry. Be prepared for a $750 security deposit.

Walk Score indicates that this location is a "walker's paradise," is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

1300 S. Miami Ave. (Brickell)

Next, check out this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's located at 1300 S. Miami Ave. It's listed for $3,970/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry, secured entry and assigned parking. The unit also comes with a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and is a haven for transit riders.

1010 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Listed at $4,000/month, this two-bedroom, three-bathroom condo is located at 1010 Brickell Ave.

The building features on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. The unit also has a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

201 S.W. 17th Road (Brickell)

Finally, here's a three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo at 201 S.W. 17th Road that's also going for $4,000/month.

The building offers on-site laundry, assigned parking and secured entry. You can also expect a dishwasher and a walk-in closet in the condo. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

