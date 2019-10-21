Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $4,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $4,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

698 N. E. First Ave. (Downtown)

Listed at $4,125/month, this 1,272-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 698 N. E. First Ave.

In the unit, you can expect in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building features garage parking and secured entry. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is extremely walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

92 S.W. Third St. (Downtown)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo located at 92 S.W. Third St. It's listed for $4,150/month for its 1,544 square feet.

The building features garage parking and a gym. In the condo, which comes furnished, the listing promises a balcony and a walk-in closet. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

1100 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Next, check out this 1,432-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 1100 Brickell Bay Drive. It's listed for $4,163/month.

The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. Also, expect to find in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

999 S.W. First Ave. (Brickell)

Located at 999 S.W. First Ave., here's a three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's listed for $4,199/month.

In the unit, the listing promises a balcony and quartz countertops. The building has garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and has excellent transit.

1643 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Listed at $4,200/month, this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom condo is located at 1643 Brickell Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate an elevator and on-site laundry. In the unit, you can expect a balcony and an eat-in kitchen. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

