Apartments for rent in Miami: What will $4,200 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Miami?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Miami if you've got a budget of up to $4,200/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1100 Brickell Bay Drive (Brickell)

Listed at $4,111/month, this 1,503-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 1100 Brickell Bay Drive.

The unit offers a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. The building offers secured entry and garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location has excellent walkability, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

698 N. E. First Ave. (Downtown)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 698 N. E. First Ave. It's listed for $4,125/month for its 1,272 square feet.

Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. The unit also has a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

92 S.W. Third St. (Downtown)

Here's a 1,544-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo at 92 S.W. Third St. that's going for $4,150/month.

The condo comes furnished and has a walk-in closet and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and a gym. Animals are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

601 N.E. 27th St.

Listed at $4,200/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 601 N.E. 27th St.

The building has a roof deck, assigned parking and a gym. The unit also has quartz countertops. Neither cats nor dogs are permitted. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has good transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

500 Brickell Ave. (Brickell)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo situated at 500 Brickell Ave. It's also listed for $4,200/month.

The building has a door person, concierge service and a gym. Animals are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, read on for five marketing tips for real estate agents to showcase local market expertise.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.